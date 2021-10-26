Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Hempstead, New York

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue kayaker in the vicinity of Hempstead Harbor.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York received a report at 5:40 a.m., Tuesday, that 45-year-old Laurence Broderick was overdue from a kayaking trip from the previous night. Broderick reportedly left Hempstead at approximately 9 p.m. Monday night en route to Mamaroneck. He is described as wearing summer clothes and traveling in a red kayak.
Involved in the search are crews from:
- Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck 45-foot Response Boat-Medium
- Coast Guard Station Kings Point 29-foot Response Boat-Small
- Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- Coast Guard Cutter Beluga, 87-foot patrol boat
- Nassau County Police
- Westchester Police Department
- Rye Police Department
- Eastchester Police Department
Anyone with possible information on Broderick’s whereabouts is urged to call Coast Guard Sector New York at (718) 354-4037.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.