Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Hempstead, New York

Coast Guard Cutter Beluga file photo

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue kayaker in the vicinity of Hempstead Harbor.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York received a report at 5:40 a.m., Tuesday, that 45-year-old Laurence Broderick was overdue from a kayaking trip from the previous night. Broderick reportedly left Hempstead at approximately 9 p.m. Monday night en route to Mamaroneck. He is described as wearing summer clothes and traveling in a red kayak.

Involved in the search are crews from:

  • Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck 45-foot Response Boat-Medium
  • Coast Guard Station Kings Point 29-foot Response Boat-Small
  • Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
  • Coast Guard Cutter Beluga, 87-foot patrol boat
  • Nassau County Police
  • Westchester Police Department
  • Rye Police Department
  • Eastchester Police Department

Anyone with possible information on Broderick’s whereabouts is urged to call Coast Guard Sector New York at (718) 354-4037.

