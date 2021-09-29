Coast Guard searching for missing diver on Chickahominy River

Sep 29th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

PORTSMOUTH, Va — Coast Guard and local response crews are searching for a 70-year-old diver reported missing on the Chickahominy River, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received initial notification from the James City County 911 Dispatcher at 6:41 p.m., Tuesday, reporting that a man was missing after diving with friends.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina was launched as well as a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth.

Also searching are assets from the following agencies:

  • Coast Guard Auxiliary
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission
  • James City County Fire Department
  • James City County Police Department
  • York County Fire Department

