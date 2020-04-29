Coast Guard searching for missing diver near Port Royal Sound

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies, is searching for a missing diver in Port Royal Sound, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a request for helicopter assistance from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, for a missing 49-year-old diver in a black scuba suit.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast while an Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew launched to assist. Once on scene, the Dolphin crew dropped a self-locating datum marker buoy to aid in the search.


Coast Guard crews searched through the night and continue to search.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Savannah
  • Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston
  • Coast Guard Station Tybee Island
  • Coast Guard Cutter Pompano
  • Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
  • Beaufort County Marine Rescue Squadron
  • South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

