Coast Guard searching for missing cruise ship passenger

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger Wednesday, approximately 150 miles offshore SouthWest Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews are searching for a 32-year-old, African American female.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m., Wednesday reporting a passenger on the cruise ship Carnival Valor had fallen overboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144A Ocean Sentry aircrew

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew

