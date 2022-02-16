Coast Guard searching for missing cruise ship passenger

Feb 16th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger Wednesday, approximately 150 miles offshore SouthWest Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews are searching for a 32-year-old, African American female.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m., Wednesday reporting a passenger on the cruise ship Carnival Valor had fallen overboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144A Ocean Sentry aircrew
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.