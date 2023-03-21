Coast Guard searching for missing boater off NAS Pensacola

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS— The Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, are searching for a missing boater near Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Tuesday.

Missing is a 29-year-old white male with black hair, last seen wearing a camo jacket and jeans.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center watchstanders received a notification at 6:20 a.m. from NAS Pensacola security that a man had swam onto the base after their 14-foot skiff had capsized, and that the other boater was still missing.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launches of a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to search for the missing boater.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Station Pensacola
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Naval Air Station Pensacola
  • Pensacola Fire Department
  • Florida Wildlife Conservation

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact the Sector Mobile Command Center at 833-MOB-USCG (833-662-8724).

