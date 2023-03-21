Coast Guard searching for missing boater off NAS Pensacola

NEW ORLEANS— The Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, are searching for a missing boater near Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Tuesday.
Missing is a 29-year-old white male with black hair, last seen wearing a camo jacket and jeans.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center watchstanders received a notification at 6:20 a.m. from NAS Pensacola security that a man had swam onto the base after their 14-foot skiff had capsized, and that the other boater was still missing.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launches of a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to search for the missing boater.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Pensacola
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Naval Air Station Pensacola
- Pensacola Fire Department
- Florida Wildlife Conservation
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact the Sector Mobile Command Center at 833-MOB-USCG (833-662-8724).