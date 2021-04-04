Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Port Mansfield, Texas

Apr 4th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-Foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-Foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard and partner agency crews are searching for a missing boater near Port Mansfield, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 2:20 a.m. from Customs and Border Protection stating a paddleboat capsized near the Port Mansfield jetties with two people aboard.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew and a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

A good Samaritan on the jetties safely pulled one of the boaters to shore.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

If anyone has any information, please contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center at (361) 939-0450.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.