Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Port Mansfield, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard and partner agency crews are searching for a missing boater near Port Mansfield, Texas, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 2:20 a.m. from Customs and Border Protection stating a paddleboat capsized near the Port Mansfield jetties with two people aboard.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew and a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.
A good Samaritan on the jetties safely pulled one of the boaters to shore.
Involved in the search are:
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
If anyone has any information, please contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center at (361) 939-0450.
