Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Port Isabel, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard and partner agency crews are searching for a missing boater in Lower Laguna Madre near Port Isabel, Texas, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from the South Padre Island Police Department stating a family member called in saying the boater left from the West Polaris Boat Ramp in South Padre Island at noon Saturday and was excepted to return by 6 p.m.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to the last known position.
The SPC crew located the 18-foot vessel with no signs of anyone on board and continued to search the area.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station South Padre Island
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- South Padre Island Police Department
- Port Isabel Police Department
If anyone has any information, please contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center at (361) 939-0450.
