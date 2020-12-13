Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Port Isabel, Texas

Dec 13th, 2020
33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement file photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard and partner agency crews are searching for a missing boater in Lower Laguna Madre near Port Isabel, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from the South Padre Island Police Department stating a family member called in saying the boater left from the West Polaris Boat Ramp in South Padre Island at noon Saturday and was excepted to return by 6 p.m.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to the last known position.

The SPC crew located the 18-foot vessel with no signs of anyone on board and continued to search the area.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station South Padre Island
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • South Padre Island Police Department
  • Port Isabel Police Department

If anyone has any information, please contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center at (361) 939-0450.

