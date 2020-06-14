Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Kemah, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater approximately five miles east of Kemah, Texas.

The missing boater is a male in his mid-40s wearing a blue shirt with grey shorts.

At approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by 911 dispatch of a boater ejected without a life jacket from an 18-foot vessel in the Houston Ship Channel at Light 67. It was reported the vessel operator’s seat broke causing him to sharply turn the wheel. The other three boaters on the vessel were not ejected and are uninjured.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Houston Response Boat-Medium boat crew to search.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Houston

Kemah Fire Department

Seabrook Police Department

Port of Houston

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

