Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Destin, Fla.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, are searching for a boater who went missing after he fell overboard near Destin, Florida, Thursday evening.
Missing is a 55-year-old African-American male last seen in the water without a lifejacket, wearing black swim trunks and a mint green t-shirt.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office that a boater had fallen overboard a few hundred yards off of Marler Bayou and didn’t resurface. Watchstanders launched a Station Destin 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew to conduct a search.
Rescue crews searching are:
- A Coast Guard Station Destin 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Destin Fire Department
