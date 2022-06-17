Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Destin, Fla.

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Keegan.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, are searching for a boater who went missing after he fell overboard near Destin, Florida, Thursday evening.

Missing is a 55-year-old African-American male last seen in the water without a lifejacket, wearing black swim trunks and a mint green t-shirt.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office that a boater had fallen overboard a few hundred yards off of Marler Bayou and didn’t resurface. Watchstanders launched a Station Destin 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew to conduct a search.

Rescue crews searching are:

  • A Coast Guard Station Destin 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Destin Fire Department

