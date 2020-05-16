Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Delaware City

DELAWARE CITY, Del. — The Coast Guard is searching for a boater that went missing late Friday evening four miles south of Delaware City.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a report that a boater contacted emergency services when his friend went missing after their boat capsized in waters around Augustine Beach.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched along with a Coast Guard Station Philadelphia boat crew to search for the missing person.

Also involved in the search are the New Castle and Penn Port Fire Departments and members of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Anyone with information on this case in encouraged to call the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center at 215-271-4881.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.