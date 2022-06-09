Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Baton Rogue, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders are searching for a mariner who went missing after his vessel took on water near Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Wednesday evening.
Missing is an African-American male last seen in the water without a lifejacket near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River.
Rescue crews searching are:
- A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
- East Baton Rogue Sheriffs Office
