Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Baton Rogue, La.

Jun 9th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders are searching for a mariner who went missing after his vessel took on water near Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Wednesday evening.

Missing is an African-American male last seen in the water without a lifejacket near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River.

Rescue crews searching are:

  • A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
  • A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
  • East Baton Rogue Sheriffs Office

