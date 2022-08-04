Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Pamlico Sound

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard is searching Pamlico Sound for a missing boater Wednesday after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.

The missing boater has been identified as 38-year-old John Hess, from Buxton.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received notification of the situation from Carteret County Emergency Dispatch at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

It was relayed that Hess took a friend’s 23-foot boat from a private residence in Beaufort onto the South River at about 4:30 p.m Tuesday and did not return at night as expected.

The boat’s owner searched for Hess overnight with no results, then alerted authorities.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and response boat crews from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and Coast Guard Station Hobucken are searching for Hess.

Also assisting in the search are personnel from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Harkers Island Fire Department, North Carolina Marine Patrol, and the South River-Merrimon Fire Department.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector North Carolina command center at 910-343-3880.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.