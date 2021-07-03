Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Huntington, New York

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is searching for a 52-year-old male in the vicinity of Northport Bay, Huntington.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report at 9:29 a.m., Saturday, that a man had fallen overboard from his boat while out with his son that morning. He is described as wearing dark clothes and was not wearing a life jacket.
Currently searching are crews from:
- Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck 45-foot Response Boat-Medium
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
- Northport Police Department
- Northport Fire Department
- Huntington Harbormaster
- Nassau County Police
- Suffolk County Police divers
Anyone with possible information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4421.