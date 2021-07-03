Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Huntington, New York

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is searching for a 52-year-old male in the vicinity of Northport Bay, Huntington.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report at 9:29 a.m., Saturday, that a man had fallen overboard from his boat while out with his son that morning. He is described as wearing dark clothes and was not wearing a life jacket.

Currently searching are crews from:

Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck 45-foot Response Boat-Medium

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

Northport Police Department

Northport Fire Department

Huntington Harbormaster

Nassau County Police

Suffolk County Police divers

Anyone with possible information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4421.