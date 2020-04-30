Coast Guard searching for missing boater 80 miles east of Cape Canaveral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater 80 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Thursday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew arrived on scene with the sailing vessel Romanichel, and the sailing vessel crew stated via VHF-Channel 16 that a crew member had gone overboard and was not wearing a life jacket.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received a report from Coast Guard 7th District of an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon alert at 2:45 a.m., plotting 80 miles east of Cape Canaveral.

The Hercules aircraft crew was directed to launch to assess the situation and commence searching after making contact with the vessel.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutters Heron and Robert Yered are en route to assist in the search. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection fixed-wing aircraft is also assisting in the search.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.