Coast Guard searching for missing 34 year-old boater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for Russell Hines, a 34 year-old boater who was reported overdue Monday morning.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia were notified by the James City County Sheriff’s Office that Hines’s 29-foot boat was discovered aground with the engine running in the James River, in the vicinity of Gray’s Creek, near Williamsburg, with signs of recent occupancy.
A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth was dispatched to the scene along with the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin, an 87-foot patrol boat. An MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew was launched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina to search from the air.
Also searching are:
- James City County Fire Department
- James City County Police Department
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
- West Point Volunteer Fire Department
- Prince George’s County Fire Department
- Newport News Fire Department
Anyone with any information about Russell Hines’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sector Virginia Command Center at (757) 483-8567.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.