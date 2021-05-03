Coast Guard searching for missing 34 year-old boater

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for Russell Hines, a 34 year-old boater who was reported overdue Monday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia were notified by the James City County Sheriff’s Office that Hines’s 29-foot boat was discovered aground with the engine running in the James River, in the vicinity of Gray’s Creek, near Williamsburg, with signs of recent occupancy.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth was dispatched to the scene along with the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin, an 87-foot patrol boat. An MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew was launched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina to search from the air.

Also searching are:

  • James City County Fire Department
  • James City County Police Department
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission
  • Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
  • West Point Volunteer Fire Department
  • Prince George’s County Fire Department
  • Newport News Fire Department

Anyone with any information about Russell Hines’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sector Virginia Command Center at (757) 483-8567.

