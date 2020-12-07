Coast Guard searching for missing 26-year-old kayaker

WILMINGTON N.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who left Manns Harbor on a kayak fishing trip Saturday evening.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center received a notification from Dare County emergency dispatcher at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday after the man’s wife made a 911 report. The last contact with the missing man was at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Manns Harbor Volunteer Fire Department also completed searches Sunday night.
The search continues Monday with crews from Station Oregon Inlet and Air Station Elizabeth City, and multiple crews from North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
At approximately 12:15 p.m. Monday, a yellow kayak matching the description of the report was discovered overturned near Roanoke Island. A member of the missing man’s family confirmed it was the kayak he had departed in.
Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to the Sector North Carolina Command Center at (910) 343-3880.
