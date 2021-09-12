Coast Guard searching for missing 23 year-old male at Dam Neck Beach

Coast Guard Station Little Creek, Virginia 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a 23-year-old male who was last seen going under the surface of the water while swimming at Dam Neck Beach, Saturday evening.

The male was last seen wearing dark swim trunks.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received notification from the Virginia Beach Fire Department of the missing swimmer at 7:23 p.m. and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast for the area.

Crews were launched aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Marine Patrol, and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission are also assisting in the search.

