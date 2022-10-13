Coast Guard searching for missing 17 year old off South Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching Wednesday for a missing 17-year-old male in the water off South Padre Island, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification at 4:12 p.m. from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstanders stating they received a 911 relay of a missing swimmer last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.
Missing is a 5-foot, 10-inch tall, approximately 140-pound Latino male last seen wearing black shorts and glasses.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and a Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew to search for the missing swimmer.
South Padre Island Fire Department and Park Rangers also have personnel on scene assisting with search efforts.
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.