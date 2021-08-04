Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year old near Ocean City

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Coast Guard and local first responders are searching for a missing 17-year-old male, Wednesday, near Ocean City.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Ocean City received the initial report at approximately 3:50 p.m., from the Ocean City 911 Dispatcher. The boy was reported missing after swimming on the ocean side of 112th Street in Ocean City.

Searching are:

  • A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Ocean City
  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
  • Maryland Natural Resources Police
  • Ocean City Fire Department
  • Ocean City Beach Patrol

