Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year old near Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Coast Guard and local first responders are searching for a missing 17-year-old male, Wednesday, near Ocean City.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Ocean City received the initial report at approximately 3:50 p.m., from the Ocean City 911 Dispatcher. The boy was reported missing after swimming on the ocean side of 112th Street in Ocean City.
Searching are:
- A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Ocean City
- An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
- Maryland Natural Resources Police
- Ocean City Fire Department
- Ocean City Beach Patrol