Coast Guard searching for man overboard near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

Apr 29th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard from the bulk carrier vessel Shandong Fu Xin approximately 97 miles southeast of Southwest Pass channel in Louisiana.

The search is for a 5-foot 31-year-old Vietnamese male.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at approximately 6:35 p.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the Shandong Fu Xin stating a crewmember reportedly failed to show up to watch that afternoon. The crew reported they were unable to find the missing crewmember after a search of the vessel. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of several Coast Guard assets to aid in the vessel’s search.

Response crews searching are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
Coast Guard Air Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane
Coast Guard Station Venice

