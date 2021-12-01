Coast Guard searching for man overboard near Baton Rouge

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard from the motor vessel American Queen Wednesday near mile marker 229 of the Mississippi River around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at 2:03 a.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the American Queen stating a crewmember reportedly fell overboard and that they launched a man-overboard rescue boatcrew. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and closed the Mississippi River from mile marker 230 to mile marker 224 for deep-draft commercial vessels.

Response crews searching are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
  • Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small
  • Coast Guard Cutter Kickapoo
  • East Baton Rouge Sheriff marine unit
  • Louisiana State University Campus police for shoreline search

