Coast Guard searching for man near Melbourne Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing man, Thursday, after his 29-foot boat washed ashore on Melbourne Beach.
The man missing is 68-year-old Dale Allan Hossfield from Vero Beach.
It was reported Hossfield left from Fort Pierce Inlet at approximately 2 p.m., Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report at 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, that a 29-foot boat had washed ashore with the engines still running on Melbourne Beach. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast over VHF-FM channel 16 notifying all mariners to keep a lookout for Hossfield.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search:
Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew
Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew
Coast Guard Cutter Manowar (WPB-87330) boat crew
Coast Guard Cutter Ibis (WPB-87338) boat crew
Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack (WPB-87353) boat crew
Coast Guard Auxilary Saber-14 aircrew
Also searching are crews from Florida Fish and Wildlife and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dale Allan Hossfield please contact Coast Guard Sector Miami command center at 305-535-4472.