Coast Guard searching for man missing near Lummi Island

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard is searching for a man reported missing between La Conner and Blaine, Washington.

Missing is Michael Smith, 39, who was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue sweatshirt.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received notification by the Swinomish Tribal Police Department that a man had been reported overdue by a family member.

According to his relative, Smith failed to arrive in Blaine by sunset Monday.

Sector Puget Sound watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched multiple Coast Guard crews.

The man’s 18-foot teal and white skiff departed La Conner on Monday at 3 p.m.

Crews involved in the search include:

Coast Guard Station Bellingham;

Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles;

Coast Guard Cutter Sea Lion;

Swinomish Tribal Police Department

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Smith, please call Sector Puget Sound at 206-217-6001.

