Coast Guard searching for man in water near Port Mansfield, Texas

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew searches for a man in the water near Port Mansfield, Texas, April 23, 2022. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report from a fisherman of a man in the water offshore the north side of the Port Mansfield jetties. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew searches for a man in the water near Port Mansfield, Texas, April 23, 2022.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching Saturday for a man in the water near Port Mansfield, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report from a fisherman at 11:55 p.m. Friday of a man in the water offshore the north side of the Port Mansfield jetties.

The man was last seen wearing a camo life jacket and attempting to swim to the south side of the jetties.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast while a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew launched to search for the man. Raymondville Fire Department also launched a marine unit to assist in the search.

Throughout the night, searches were conducted by the Dolphin helicopter crew, the SPC–LE crew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department personnel discovered a vehicle on the south shore of the Port Mansfield jetties which had materials that matched a raft recovered on the north shore.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi at (361) 939-0450.

