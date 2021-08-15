Coast Guard searching for man in Cooper River near Daufuskie Island

Coast Guard Station Tybee, Georgia 29-Foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a 51-year-old man who went missing in the water on the north side of Daufuskie Island, South Carolina on Saturday.

Craig Lamonte Jones is 6-foot-1-inch, bald, Black male last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit is conducting side-scan sonar of The Cooper River.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received notification at approximately 7:57 a.m., Saturday, from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stating Jones jumped into the water off the pier near Melrose Landing Road and was not seen resurfacing.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search:

  • Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat—Small crew

The Department of Natural Resources and Daufuskie Island Fire Department personnel are also searching.

Weather at the time of the incident was calm seas, light wind and clear skies.

