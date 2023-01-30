Coast Guard searching for man in Cabo Rojo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard air and surface units are searching Monday for a man believed to have fallen off a 70-foot coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

Edgar Garay, 27, a resident of Indiana, reportedly left from San Juan on a recreational day trip to the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico and was last seen at approximately 5:37 p.m. Sunday, near the Cabo Rojo lighthouse.

Coast Guard watch standers in Sector San Juan received a call at 6:50 p.m. Sunday from a 911 emergency operator who reported the incident. A witness at the scene later relayed to watch standers that they saw Garay stumble towards the edge of the cliff. A Coast Guard MH-60T helicopter launched from Air Station Borinquen and conducted multiple search patterns during the night.

Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action of the Police Bureau, Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau-Mayagüez Zone and Puerto Rico Emergency Medical Services Corps Bureau units are also actively participating in the search.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search are:

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon

HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon is a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

