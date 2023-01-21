Coast Guard searching for kayaker near Jamaica Beach, Texas

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders are coordinating a search with Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crews and Coast Guard Air Station Houston aircrews for an overdue kayaker Jan. 21, 2023. near Galveston, Texas. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched search and rescue crews for the missing 49-year-old man. (Courtesy photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, are searching for a missing 49-year-old male, near Jamaica Beach, Texas, Saturday.

Missing is Barry Baham, who was last seen wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt. He was last reported leaving north of Jamaica Beach in a 12-14 foot white kayak and was due to return at 4 p.m. Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston were notified by the Galveston Police Department Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m. of an overdue person.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to commence searching.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station Galveston
  • Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office
  • Gulf Coast Rescue
  • Jamaica Beach Fire Department
  • Galveston Police Department
  • Galveston Island State Park Rangers
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • Texas Search and Rescue

If you have any information please call Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.

