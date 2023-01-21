Coast Guard searching for kayaker near Jamaica Beach, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, are searching for a missing 49-year-old male, near Jamaica Beach, Texas, Saturday.
Missing is Barry Baham, who was last seen wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt. He was last reported leaving north of Jamaica Beach in a 12-14 foot white kayak and was due to return at 4 p.m. Friday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston were notified by the Galveston Police Department Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m. of an overdue person.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to commence searching.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office
- Gulf Coast Rescue
- Jamaica Beach Fire Department
- Galveston Police Department
- Galveston Island State Park Rangers
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- Texas Search and Rescue
If you have any information please call Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.
