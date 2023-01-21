Coast Guard searching for kayaker near Jamaica Beach, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, are searching for a missing 49-year-old male, near Jamaica Beach, Texas, Saturday.

Missing is Barry Baham, who was last seen wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt. He was last reported leaving north of Jamaica Beach in a 12-14 foot white kayak and was due to return at 4 p.m. Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston were notified by the Galveston Police Department Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m. of an overdue person.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to commence searching.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office

Gulf Coast Rescue

Jamaica Beach Fire Department

Galveston Police Department

Galveston Island State Park Rangers

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Search and Rescue

If you have any information please call Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.