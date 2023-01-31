Coast Guard searching for four overdue boaters near Biloxi

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for four overdue boaters in the vicinity of Biloxi Bay near Biloxi, Mississippi, Tuesday.
The missing boaters are 42-year-old female Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 37-year-old male Richard Allen, 12-year-old female Piper Nicole Farr, and 11-year-old male Chase Jaxon Craig.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call around 4:27 a.m. from a concerned family friend stating two adults and two children aboard a 19-foot red and white Mako skiff did not come home after their expected return time of 8 p.m. After confirming the boaters’ truck and trailer were still left unattended at the Lake Mars Pier in Biloxi, watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Gulfport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, a Station Gulfport 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew, and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to search.
Rescue crews searching are:
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
- Coast Guard Station Gulfport
- Mississippi Department of Marine Resources
- National Park Service
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Department
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.