Coast Guard searching for four overdue boaters near Biloxi

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry file photo by Petty Officer Thomas Blue

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for four overdue boaters in the vicinity of Biloxi Bay near Biloxi, Mississippi, Tuesday.

The missing boaters are 42-year-old female Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 37-year-old male Richard Allen, 12-year-old female Piper Nicole Farr, and 11-year-old male Chase Jaxon Craig.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call around 4:27 a.m. from a concerned family friend stating two adults and two children aboard a 19-foot red and white Mako skiff did not come home after their expected return time of 8 p.m. After confirming the boaters’ truck and trailer were still left unattended at the Lake Mars Pier in Biloxi, watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Gulfport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, a Station Gulfport 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew, and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to search.

Rescue crews searching are:

  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
  • Coast Guard Station Gulfport
  • Mississippi Department of Marine Resources
  • National Park Service
  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

