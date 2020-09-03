Coast Guard searching for a person in the water near Pilottown

Sep 3rd, 2020
The Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, homeported in Sandy Hook, N.J., patrols through New York Harbor during a recent movie shoot June 19, 2007. The Sailfish's missions include homeland security patrols and search and rescue missions throughout New York waterways. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annie R. Berlin

Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish file photo by Petty Officer Annie R. Berlin

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water, Thursday, near Pilottown, Louisiana.

Missing is Cristina Castro, 38, from Modesto, California. Castro is described as a Latino female, last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and black life jacket.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening of a 34-foot catamaran taking on water near West Delta Block 109, approximately six nautical miles southwest of Southwest Pass, near Pilottown, with three people aboard.

A Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew were dispatched to the vicinity. The sector watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which a good Samaritan responded. The Offshore Supply Vessel, Mr. Jake, was able to recover two people from the water, who were reported to be wearing life jackets and in stable condition .

Currently involved in the search for the missing person:

  • Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
  • Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, an 87-foot coastal patrol boat
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew

