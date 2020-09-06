Coast Guard searching for a person in the water in Boudreaux Canal

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person Sunday evening in Boudreaux Canal.
Missing is Jimmy Garcia, 49, described as a Hispanic man last seen wearing boxers and not wearing a life jacket.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 2 p.m. from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office that a man had entered the Boudreaux Canal and failed to resurface.
Currently involved in the search for the missing person:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat boat crew
- Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office
