Coast Guard searching for a person in the water in Boudreaux Canal

Sep 6th, 2020 · 0 Comment
24 foot Special Purpose Craft - Shallow Water

Coast Guard 24 foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person Sunday evening in Boudreaux Canal.

Missing is Jimmy Garcia, 49, described as a Hispanic man last seen wearing boxers and not wearing a life jacket.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 2 p.m. from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office that a man had entered the Boudreaux Canal and failed to resurface.

Currently involved in the search for the missing person:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew
  • Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat boat crew
  • Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

