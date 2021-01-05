Coast Guard searching for a man near Bear Cut, Key Biscayne

MIAMI — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a 33-year-old male in the water after two boats collided Monday near Bear Cut, Key Biscayne.
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday of a collision between two vessels with one person in the water near Bear Cut.
A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew safely recovered six people from the water, after their boat capsized, and transferred them to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fireboat 25, who transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services ashore for further medical attention.
Crews searched throughout Monday night and are continuing search efforts Tuesday.
Coast Guard assets involved in search:
- Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew and 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Manatee
- Coast Guard Cutter Cochito
Also searching are crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Tow Boat US.
