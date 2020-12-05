Coast Guard searching for a man in Caloosahatchee River

Dec 5th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing after falling overboard in the Caloosahatchee River near Fort Myers Florida, Friday.

Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach 29-foot Response Boat-Small, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews searched through much of the night and began again at first light Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received notification at approximately 8 p.m., Friday from the operator of the dinner-cruise vessel CAPT. JP, stating a male passenger fell into the water not wearing a lifejacket. Searches have been conducted between east of Cape Coral Bridge and west of Highway 41.

Also searching are Florida Fish and Wildlife, Fort Myers Beach Police, and Lee County Sheriff’s officers with underwater side-scan sonar technology.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.