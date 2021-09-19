Coast Guard searching for 9-year-old boy near Panama City, Florida

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a 9-year-old boy who went missing while swimming near Panama City, Florida Saturday.

The boy was last seen wearing green shorts.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at approximately 7 p.m. from Bay County Sheriff’s Office personnel of two missing swimmers, a 28-year-old male and a 9-year-old boy, who were last seen entering the water at approximately 6:40 p.m.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer recovered the 28-year-old male unresponsive.

Sector Mobile watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Coast Guard is still searching for the boy alongside Bay County Sherrif’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

