Coast Guard searching for 9-year-old boy near Panama City, Florida

The boy was last seen wearing green shorts.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at approximately 7 p.m. from Bay County Sheriff’s Office personnel of two missing swimmers, a 28-year-old male and a 9-year-old boy, who were last seen entering the water at approximately 6:40 p.m.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer recovered the 28-year-old male unresponsive.
Sector Mobile watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.
The Coast Guard is still searching for the boy alongside Bay County Sherrif’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
