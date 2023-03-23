Coast Guard searching for 7-year-old male near Moss Landing

Mar 23rd, 2023
Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart

SAN FRANCISCO – The Coast Guard and partner agencies are currently searching for a possible missing seven-year-old male in the vicinity of Moss Landing.

Coast Guard Station Monterey watchstanders received a relayed report from Monterey County dispatch around 7:47 p.m., from a three-year-old boy who stated his mother went missing to a good Samaritan in the vicinity of Moss Landing, California.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boat crew and diverted an Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist in the search.

California Fire located the missing woman and transferred her to a local hospital.

California Fire reported that the three-year-old boy later stated that his seven-year-old brother was also missing.

Search efforts to locate the possible missing seven-year-old male are ongoing.

