Coast Guard searching for 6 people after 4 others are rescued

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard rescue crews are searching for possible survivors of a capsized boat in the Mona Passage near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico.

Rescued were four men while six other persons remain missing, after survivors reported there were ten people aboard when their vessel capsized Sunday. The circumstances of the capsizing remain unclear and are being investigated.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a report from the ferry Kydon at 11:05 p.m. Monday reporting they had a visual of multiple persons in the water, approximately eight nautical miles west of Desecheo Island. The Kydon was transiting from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic at the time of the sighting. Shortly thereafter, watchstanders received a second report from the ferry informing the Kydon’s crew recovered two survivors from the water.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier (WPC-1115) that arrived on scene and embarked the two survivors from the Kydon. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter also launched to search and find signs of additional survivors, while Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine units also responded.

At 7:54 a.m., Tuesday, Sector San Juan watchstanders received a communication from a Good Samaritan aboard the recreational vessel Kiara reporting having recovered two additional persons from the water. The cutter Joseph Napier rendezvoused with the Kiara and embarked the two survivors.

The survivors reportedly were not wearing life jackets when rescued and they were showing signs of dehydration and sunburn.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier (WPC-1115)

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Air Station Borinquen

An HC-130 aircraft from Air Station Clearwater, Fla.

