Coast Guard searching for 5 in water near Port Mansfield, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for five missing people near Port Mansfield, Texas, Friday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification from Texas Parks & Wildlife Department personnel at 3:12 p.m. stating that nine individuals had gone missing after their boat capsized in the Laguna Madre north of Port Mansfield. TPWD personnel reported that three men had made it ashore and that five people were still missing.
The ninth person had been recovered unresponsive by Willacy County Sheriff’s Department personnel around midnight.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, as well as 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement and 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crews from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island.
Also involved in the search are:
- Willacy County Sheriff’s Department
- Port Mansfield Police Department
- South Padre Island Police Department
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
- U.S. Customs & Border Protection
