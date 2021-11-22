Coast Guard searching for 3 overdue fishermen north of Puerto Rico

Nov 22nd, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard air and surface units are searching for three fishermen aboard a 20-foot blue and white boat in Atlantic Ocean waters, approximately 20 nautical miles north of Vega Baja and Dorado, Puerto Rico.

The three men reportedly departed on a fishing trip from Loiza, Puerto Rico, and were able to contact a friend and communicate that their vessel was disabled and taking on water.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 Emergency Service operator, who relayed a call from a local citizen reporting the distress.

Coast Guard assets responding to this case are:

  • MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen
  • Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle, a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
  • 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station San Juan
  • HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Clearwater, Fla.

Anyone with information on this case or the missing fishermen should contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.