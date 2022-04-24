Coast Guard searching for 3 near Crescent City Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for three minors who went missing Saturday evening in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.
Missing is a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge prior to sunset.
Rescue crews searching are:
- A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boatcrews
- The Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans boatcrew
- New Orleans Police and Fire Departments
