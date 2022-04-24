Coast Guard searching for 3 near Crescent City Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for three minors who went missing Saturday evening in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.

Missing is a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge prior to sunset.

Rescue crews searching are:

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boatcrews

The Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew

Coast Guard Station New Orleans boatcrew

New Orleans Police and Fire Departments

