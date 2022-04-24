Coast Guard searching for 3 near Crescent City Bridge

Apr 24th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Anderson

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for three minors who went missing Saturday evening in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.

Missing is a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge prior to sunset.

Rescue crews searching are:

  • A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
  • Two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boatcrews
  • The Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew
  • Coast Guard Station New Orleans boatcrew
  • New Orleans Police and Fire Departments

