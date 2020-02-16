Coast Guard searching for 27-year-old man near Fort Pierce Inlet State Park

MIAMI — The Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Port St. Lucie Police Department are searching for a person who went missing in the water in the vicinity of Fort Pierce Inlet State Park, Saturday.

Missing is Anthony Graham, 27. He was last seen wearing dark, navy blue shorts.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Miami received a call, at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, from Graham’s family stating they lost sight of him out at sea.

Coast Guard rescue crews who have been involved in the search include:

Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew

Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce boatcrews

the Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105)

the Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber (WPC-1101)

If you have any information that could aid in the search, please contact 786-367-7649.