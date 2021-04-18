Coast Guard searching for 2 people in water near Dinosaur Caves Park

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Coast Guard and local partner agencies are searching for beach goers who entered the water near Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach on Saturday.
The beach goers are reported to be a white woman with blue hair wearing a bathing suit and the other a black man.
A man fishing nearby notified Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach command center watchstanders at approximately 3:00 p.m., reporting he witnessed the woman fall into the water and the man jump in after her.
Coast Guard command center personnel dispatched a Coast Guard Station Morro Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Point Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, San Luis Obispo County Fire Department Lifeguards and Port San Luis Harbor Patrol personnel also responded to assist in search efforts both on shore and in the water.
