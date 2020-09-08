Coast Guard searching for 2 people from sunken boat near Aguadilla

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard air and surface crews along with Puerto Rico Police and Ramey Station Border Patrol units are searching by air, land and sea Tuesday for possibly two persons from a capsized sunken boat near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The identity and nationality of the occupants of the vessel is undetermined at this time, while Coast Guard watchstanders have received no reports of missing or overdue boaters in the area.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received initial notification at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday from Ramey Border Patrol, reporting a suspect illegal voyage, offshore from Aguadilla. Watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered (WPC-1104) to interdict the vessel, while a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit also responded.

Shortly thereafter, the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit arrived on scene with a makeshift boat that was traveling erratically in circles, between 10 to 15 knots, with no passengers onboard. The makeshift vessel eventually capsized and sank.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

