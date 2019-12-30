Coast Guard searching for 2 overdue boaters off Puerto Rico

Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric D. Woodall

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. — The Coast Guard along with Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action (FURA) are searching for two overdue boaters Monday in the vicinity of Culebra Island and Culebrita Island, Puerto Rico.

Overdue are Samuel Osorio, 28, and another man in his 30’s, who were last heard from Sunday night, reportedly disabled and adrift without fuel aboard a 17-foot recreational blue and white MAKO boat.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call from Joint Forces of Rapid Action relaying a report from the wife of Osario, who informed the men where overdue.


Searching are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopters
  • Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew

Anyone with information that can assist in the search is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center watchstanders at (787) 289-2041.

