Coast Guard searching for 2 missing teenagers near Saint Inigoes

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Coast Guard is searching for two teenagers reported missing in the vicinity of Saint Inigoes on the Potomac River, Tuesday.
Missing are:
- Vladimir Clark, a 15-year-old male described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 135-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
- Jesse Oleg, a 13-year-old male described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 130-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region Command Center watchstanders received notification from Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police dispatch at approximately 2:30 pm, Monday.
A 17-foot silver canoe with black paddles, two life jackets, and a backpack with MREs and other survival related items were reportedly missing from their home.
Coast Guard search and rescue watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to mariners in the area to keep a lookout for the missing teenagers.
Currently searching is a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, St. Mary’s County Volunteer Fire Service, St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, and Virginia Marine Resource Commission.
Units involved in the search since it began are:
- 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Crisfield, Md.
- 29-foot Response Boat-Small and 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrews from Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes, Md.
- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J.
- HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C.
- Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police crews
- Virginia Marine Resource Commission
- Patuxent River Naval Air Station helicopter aircrew
- Maryland Wing – Civil Air Patrol aircrew
- St. Mary’s County Volunteer Fire Service
- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two missing teens are asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region at (410) 576-2693.
