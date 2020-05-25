Coast Guard searching for 2 missing persons near Perdido Pass, Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is actively searching for two missing people last seen swimming near Perdido Pass, Sunday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from a 911 operator at 5:54 p.m. of three people in distress who were swimming in the vicinity of Perdido Pass.
Two swimmers are still missing. The third swimmer was recovered by a good Samaritan boat and later transferred to EMS onshore. Their condition is unknown.
The two swimmers were last seen by the East Jetty in Perdido Pass.
An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued.
Involved in this search are:
- Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Orange Beach Police
- Baldwin County Beach Patrol
- Orange Beach Fire Department
Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6211.
