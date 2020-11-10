Coast Guard searching for 2 missing from overturned vessel

Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk conducts search patterns off the coast of North Carolina, November 10, 2020. The cutter, along with Coast Guard Station Fort Macon and aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City were working alongside TowBoat U.S. and Atlantic Beach Fire Department to search for two possible missing persons after the discovery of their overturned vessel Tuesday morning. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk file photo

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard and local partners are searching for two persons in the water after an overturned fishing vessel was discovered near Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a report from a fishing vessel at around 8 a.m. that a 35-foot recreational vessel was found overturned approximately three nautical miles outside of Beaufort Inlet. A family member of one of the passengers confirmed with watchstanders that the vessel departed Atlantic Beach Sunday with two persons on board to fish near shore.

TowBoat U.S. deployed a diver and determined there was no one on board the vessel, but all the lights and gear were still energized.

Sector North Carolina issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets. The Coast Guard is searching an area that spans approximately 200 square nautical miles.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Station Fort Macon 47-foot Motor Lifeboat
  • Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
  • Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk
  • Atlantic Beach Fire Department small boat

Anyone with information regarding this vessel is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command Center at (910) 343-3880.

