Coast Guard searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City

Jan 3rd, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Manowar file photo by PA3 Andrew Kendrick

Coast Guard Cutter Manowar file photo by PA3 Andrew Kendrick

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for two people aboard an overdue vessel near Panama City, Florida.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 6:20 p.m. of two people aboard an 18-foot white pleasure craft vessel who were scheduled to return to Carl Grey Park at sunset, approximately 4:55 p.m.

Missing are Jerry Stevens and Cynthia Payne from Panama City.


The two people departed to conduct salvage operations off of Carl Grey Park, north of the Hathaway Bridge, and were last seen in that area at 1:30 p.m.

Involved in the search are:

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manowar
A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Panama City
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Panama City Police Department

Anyone with information about the two missing people are requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.