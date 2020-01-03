Coast Guard searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for two people aboard an overdue vessel near Panama City, Florida.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 6:20 p.m. of two people aboard an 18-foot white pleasure craft vessel who were scheduled to return to Carl Grey Park at sunset, approximately 4:55 p.m.
Missing are Jerry Stevens and Cynthia Payne from Panama City.
The two people departed to conduct salvage operations off of Carl Grey Park, north of the Hathaway Bridge, and were last seen in that area at 1:30 p.m.
Involved in the search are:
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manowar
A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Panama City
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Panama City Police Department
Anyone with information about the two missing people are requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.
