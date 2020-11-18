Coast Guard searching for 2 men near St. Helena Sound

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for two men who went missing after their fishing vessel capsized, Tuesday.
The fishing vessel was located by a good Samaritan who reported the vessel was capsized near the south end of St. Helena Sound, South Carolina.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston received notification at 3:47 p.m., Tuesday from a family member stating the two men were overdue.
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer to the 27-foot capsized vessel with no signs of the two men.
Coast Guard assets involved in search:
- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah
- 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Tybee Island
- 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Charleston
- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Facility Charleston
- Coast Guard Cutter Pompano from Tybee Island
- Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal from Sector North Carolina
Also searching are crews from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Paris Island Fire Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO, and Fripp Island Sea Rescue.
