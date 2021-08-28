Coast Guard searching for 2 men in Savannah River near Elba Island

SAVANNAH, Ga — Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for two men after their skiff collided with a dredge in the Savannah River on Friday.
Missing are Joseph and Thomas Fox, brothers, wearing blue shorts and pink shorts.
Savannah Fire Department personnel are conducting side-scan sonar of the area and Savannah Police Department divers are on standby.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received notification at approximately 9:03 p.m., Friday, from the captain of dredge vessel, Ronnie R, via VHF-FM Channel 16 stating a skiff with seven people aboard collided with the dredge. All seven people went into the water, and five people were rescued by a Ronnie R crew member.
The five rescued people were reported to have some injuries and were taken by emergency medical services to Savannah Memorial Hospital.
Coast Guard assets involved in search:
- Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew
- Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
Partner agencies involved in the search:
- Chatham County Sheriffs Office Marine and Air
- Beaufort County Marine Rescue Operations
- South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
- Georgia Department of Natural Resources
- Savannah Fire Department
- Tybee Marine Rescue
If anyone has information about this case, please call Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.
