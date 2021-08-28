Coast Guard searching for 2 men in Savannah River near Elba Island

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for two men after their skiff collided with a dredge in the Savannah River, Georgia, August 28, 2021. The skiff boat had seven people total aboard when it collided with the dredge causing all seven people to go into the water. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

SAVANNAH, Ga — Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for two men after their skiff collided with a dredge in the Savannah River on Friday.

Missing are Joseph and Thomas Fox, brothers, wearing blue shorts and pink shorts.

Savannah Fire Department personnel are conducting side-scan sonar of the area and Savannah Police Department divers are on standby.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received notification at approximately 9:03 p.m., Friday, from the captain of dredge vessel, Ronnie R, via VHF-FM Channel 16 stating a skiff with seven people aboard collided with the dredge. All seven people went into the water, and five people were rescued by a Ronnie R crew member.

The five rescued people were reported to have some injuries and were taken by emergency medical services to Savannah Memorial Hospital.

Coast Guard assets involved in search:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew
  • Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew

Partner agencies involved in the search:

  • Chatham County Sheriffs Office Marine and Air
  • Beaufort County Marine Rescue Operations
  • South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
  • Georgia Department of Natural Resources
  • Savannah Fire Department
  • Tybee Marine Rescue

If anyone has information about this case, please call Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

