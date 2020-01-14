Coast Guard searching for 2 fishermen after vessel collision in Galveston

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard is searching for two fishermen from the 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride that capsized after a collision near the Galveston jetties in Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.
At 3:35 p.m., Vessel Traffic Service Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of four people in the water after a collision between the fishing vessel and the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune near the Galveston jetties.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galevston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew.
Two of the fishermen were pulled from the water by the crew of a good Samaritan vessel and the RB-M boat crew. Both were transferred to emergency medical services personnel.
The search for the remaining two fishermen is ongoing. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Involved in the search are:
- A Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew
- A Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew
- Multiple good Samaritan vessels
- Galveston Police Department
Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.
