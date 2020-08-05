Coast Guard searches for possible missing boater

NEW YORK – The Coast Guard is continuing a search for a possible missing person in the water in Manhasset Bay. Coast Guard Sector New York received a report at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday of an unidentified male entering Manhasset Bay with an inflatable dinghy and not returning.

Multiple assets have been involved in the search, including:

Coast Guard Station Kings Point response boatcrews

Coast Guard Station New York response boatcrews

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew

FDNY Marine Units

Anyone with possible information on the person’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call Coast Guard Sector New York at (718) 354-4353.

