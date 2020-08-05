Coast Guard searches for possible missing boater

NEW YORK – The Coast Guard is continuing a search for a possible missing person in the water in Manhasset Bay. Coast Guard Sector New York received a report at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday of an unidentified male entering Manhasset Bay with an inflatable dinghy and not returning.
Multiple assets have been involved in the search, including:
- Coast Guard Station Kings Point response boatcrews
- Coast Guard Station New York response boatcrews
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew
- FDNY Marine Units
Anyone with possible information on the person’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call Coast Guard Sector New York at (718) 354-4353.
