Coast Guard searches for possible missing boater

Aug 5th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station New York 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

NEW YORK – The Coast Guard is continuing a search for a possible missing person in the water in Manhasset Bay. Coast Guard Sector New York received a report at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday of an unidentified male entering Manhasset Bay with an inflatable dinghy and not returning.

Multiple assets have been involved in the search, including:

  • Coast Guard Station Kings Point response boatcrews
  • Coast Guard Station New York response boatcrews
  • Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew
  • FDNY Marine Units

Anyone with possible information on the person’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call Coast Guard Sector New York at (718) 354-4353.

